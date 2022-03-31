Delhi HC allows Karnataka MLA Shivakumar to travel abroad

The Delhi High Court Wednesday allowed Karnataka MLA and Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar to travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi between March 31 and April 6.

He had been granted bail in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) case by the court in October 2019 with a condition that he will not leave the country without its permission.

The court was told that Shivakumar has been invited by a private company — LPFLEX Base Industry LLC —to inaugurate its expanded facility. Allowing the application seeking permission to travel, Justice Asha Menon said, “On his return to the country, he shall immediately intimate the respondent/Investigating Officer.”

Shivakumar had been arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019, in a PMLA case connected to the income tax proceedings of 2017 against him. Granting him bail on October 23, 2019, a single-judge Bench of the High Court had said that he is entitled to bail on merits and medical grounds as well.