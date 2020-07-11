Delhi HC junks Sharjeel plea

Imam, 31, was arrested from Kako village in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on January 28 Imam, 31, was arrested from Kako village in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on January 28

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court order granting more time to police to conclude the investigation in a case against him, related to alleged “inflammatory and instigating speeches” against the government on the issue of CAA and NRC.

“… the present petition filed by the petitioner (Imam) is devoid of merit and is as such dismissed,” said Justice V Kameswar Rao.

The judge said, “… I also find the (trial) court, while granting extension of investigation, has satisfied itself with the application / report of the APP (additional public prosecutor) about the reasons/ grounds on which the extension of time for doing investigation was sought…”

Imam also sought default bail in the case, as the probe was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days. The trial court had rejected his bail plea and extended the period of the investigation against Imam from 90 days to 180 days. Concurring with the trial court’s order, the HC said the “decision to extend the period for carrying out investigation cannot be faulted”.

Imam, 31, was arrested from Kako village in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on January 28 and brought to Delhi on transit remand. He has been in judicial custody since. The Crime Branch booked Imam under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153A and 505.

