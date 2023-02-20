‘PIL sponsored by some manufacturers’: Delhi HC junks plea seeking mandatory procurement of ‘video laryngoscopes’

While dismissing a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to procure “video laryngoscopy” equipment, the Delhi High Court observed that “courts do not run governments” and cannot force them to procure video laryngoscopes in all hospitals as it is a policy issue.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its January 31 decision observed that laryngoscopy is a common procedure done in all hospitals which does not even require hospitalization.

“Courts cannot force Governments to procure video laryngoscope in all hospitals as it is a matter of policy,” the HC said, adding that courts do not run governments and decisions to procure instruments in hospitals are taken by the government depending on several circumstances.

The HC observed that no data had been provided by the litigant to show that absence of video laryngoscope has resulted in a number of failures leading to deaths of patients. The court further went on to observe that the plea was “ill conceived” and the litigant was used as a “front by manufacturers of video laryngoscopes who wish to promote their products”.

“Of late, this Court is witnessing that the jurisdiction of Public Interest Litigation is being misused only to secure personal benefits and such PILs are abuse of the process of law which must be discouraged,” the HC said. While dismissing the plea the high court issued a warning to the litigant–one Parminder Singh to abstain from filing such “frivolous petitions in the future.

The court took judicial notice of the fact that many patients from neighbouring countries come to India to avail the medical facilities provided by Indian hospitals.

“The medical facilities and the equipment that is available in the hospitals of our country are world class and are easily accessible to the public at large. In fact, India is famous for its medical tourism as it combines the latest technologies with qualified professionals at accessible costs,” the HC said opining that the litigant was not a doctor and had not done any research to demonstrate that unless a video laryngoscope is not used, the process of laryngoscopy will end in a failure.

Advertisement

The HC said that the PIL seemed to be “sponsored by certain manufacturers” to promote the video laryngoscope technology produced by them who were “abusing the judicial process” by filing the plea. The HC also noted that it is settled law that in case of policy decisions that are taken by the State, “Courts should tread lightly, especially when such decisions pertain to the health sector”.

The HC was hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre, Delhi government and the Indian Medical Association for mandatorily making available and ensuring video laryngoscope along with conventional laryngoscope in all desirable areas especially crash cart trolley in the healthcare system to manage difficult intubation systems.

The plea further prayed for the respondents to issue directions to medical colleges, institutions for using video laryngoscopes along with conventional laryngoscopes for teaching and training purposes. It also sought that medical practitioners be trained and equipped for proper usage of video laryngoscope.