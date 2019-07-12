HC junks plea against St Stephen’s College

The Delhi High Court Thursday turned down the plea against the inclusion of a Supreme Council member in the interview panel of DU’s St Stephen’s College, for admission of Christian students to the institute.

Justice Anu Malhotra dismissed the plea filed by three teachers and the college’s Governing Body members, N P Ashley, Abhishek Singh and Nandita Narain.

The teachers challenged the decision taken by the Supreme Council on the grounds that the body has “no jurisdiction” in college administration.

The court had earlier declined to stay the interview process, observing it did not appear “in any manner that the induction of a Christian member to the Governing Body for interviewing only the Christian candidates” was “violative” of Clause 5 of the college constitution.