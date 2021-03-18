Delhi HC junks criminal case against youths, asks them to do community service at RML

Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the petitioners, aged 25 and 22 years, to do community service at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a period of one month. (File)

Quashing a criminal case which had been pending arbitration since 2018, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the petitioners, aged 25 and 22 years, to do community service at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a period of one month — from March 28 to April 28.

“The petitioners have to understand that anger does not give (them) a licence to take law into their hands. In order to sober down the petitioners, this court feels that they should do some community service for at least one month,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad, while pronouncing the order.

The Neb Sarai police station had booked the two youths under Section 308 of the IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide) in 2018 after they had beaten up two persons near Sona Public School. Through the intervention of their parents and well-wishers, the two parties settled the dispute and moved court seeking quashing of the case.

“Keeping in mind the fact that the petitioners are youngsters, petitioner No.1 is about 22 years old and the petitioner No.2 is about 25 years old, having (their) entire lives ahead of them, the fact that the parties are related to each other and the injury sustained by the complainant is only minor in nature, this Court is inclined to quash the FIR,” the court said, while imposing a penalty Rs 25,000 each on them.

The duo has to obtain a certificate from the hospital’s superintendent after completion of a month’s community service to show compliance with the court order. The court said in the event of absenteeism or default on their part, the superintendent should convey the same to the SHO, who, in turn, will inform the state counsel for bringing it to the notice of the court and seeking recall of the quashing order.