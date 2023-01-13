Bench led by Delhi Chief Justice recuses from hearing review plea against CJI appointment

A bench comprising Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad Friday recused itself from hearing a plea seeking a review of their dismissal of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the appointment of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud last year.

The bench was hearing a review plea moved by one Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari which claims that his PIL was listed on November 11 last year for the first time and to his “utter surprise” the said petition was dismissed within “five minutes” without hearing him or the respondents. The review plea claims that Tiwari was not “allowed to read important and relevant parts of the writ or make submissions and nobody stood or argued on behalf of the respondents”.

The division bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that since the petitioner has challenged a decision given by this bench in the PIL it would not be appropriate for them to hear the review plea. The bench thereafter listed the review plea for hearing before a different bench on January 16.

“The said petition was dismissed illegally without affording due opportunity to the petitioner to make submissions to convince the court on the genuinity of the matter. No comments were sought from the opposite side also,” the review plea claimed.

The bench in its November 11 decision had held, “What is recognised in a court of law is a ’cause of action’ and not an action without a cause. It is a classic case of an action without a cause, full of surmises, conjectures, and wishful thinking”.

Ruling that the PIL is “wishful thinking” by the litigant, the HC said although it is not a prohibited activity, when it forms part of the grounds of a petition before the court, it “amounts to an abuse of the process of the court”. The HC, thereafter, opined such an attempt must be repelled in a manner sending a “tenacious message”.

The HC imposed an “exemplary cost” of Rs 1 lakh on the litigant and directed him to deposit it with the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund within 30 days of the order.

On the imposition of cost, the review plea claims that there was no provision in law to impose penalty simply “because the presiding officer did not like the contents” of the PIL. The review plea states that the HC “illegally imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000/- without giving an opportunity” to the litigant to be heard on why such a heavy penalty be not imposed. “The petitioner fails to understand as to why he has been made a guinea pig and justice has been denied to him permanently in future,” the review plea claimed.

Tiwari, who argued the PIL in person, had claimed that Articles 124A, 124(2), and 124(3) of the Constitution should be followed in the matter of appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India.

The PIL further stated an inquiry should be conducted by security agencies against CJI Chandrachud to find out if he has any “kind of relation with anti-nationals and Naxalite Christian terrorists’ ‘. The PIL also prayed for interim relief restraining the Chief Justice of India designate (at the relevant point of time) to take the oath which was scheduled on November 9, 2022.