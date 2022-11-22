Delhi HC to hear AAP leader Jasmine Shah’s plea against L-G V K Saxena’s order

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear a plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for restricting him from discharging his duties as vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD). The matter will be heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma.

On November 21, Shah moved the high court against Saxena’s decision, which also bars him from using “any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD, with immediate effect”.

Shah has assailed four orders issued by the L-G, the Delhi government’s planning department and the sub-district magistrate (SDM), Civil Lines, saying that they were passed “lacking jurisdiction, are without any authority of law, are illegal and ex facie mala fide and premature”.

The first order impugned in the petition was passed by the director of the planning department on November 17 wherein he conveyed L-G Saxena’s decision to request Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of DDCD vice-chairperson, and pending such a decision, restrict him from using his office space and withdraw the staff and facilities assigned to him.

The second order too was by the planning department director on November 17, directing that Shah’s office chamber be locked and all staff and facilities provided to him be withdrawn.

Pursuant to the above order, Shah’s office was sealed on November 17 at 10.20 pm as stated in a sealing memo signed by SDM (Civil Lines), which has also been challenged in Shah’s plea.

Shah has also challenged an order of November 18 passed by the deputy secretary of the DDCD withdrawing all privileges and facilities extended to him as vice-chairperson.

The planning department had issued a show cause notice to Shah after BJP MP Parvesh Verma filed a complaint against him. In his complaint, submitted in September, Verma had said that Shah, while working as the DDDC vice-chairperson, “acted as official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures”.

The L-G had asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack Shah from the post for allegedly “misusing his office for political purposes”, and directed the Delhi government’s planning department to prevent him from using any “privilege and facilities” till a “decision is taken by the CM” in this regard.

In a plea filed through advocate Chirag Madan, Shah said that L-G Saxena did not have any jurisdiction to take cognisance of the complaint or seek Shah’s explanation or pass any directions on the same. “In the fitness of things and as per law, the complaint ought to have been forwarded to the competent authority namely, the chairperson DDCD for examination and necessary action,” the plea says.

“The petitioner submits that the entire basis of the proceedings against the petitioner that he has misused his office as vice chairperson, DDCD by appearing in television debates on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party is fallacious and misconceived. It is submitted that the expectation of political neutrality is only associated with “government servants” who constitute the “permanent executive” in a Parliamentary system of democracy such as the one adopted by India… It is only persons appointed to a civil service or holding a civil post in connection with the affairs of the Union who are governed by the CCS (Conduct) Rules,” Shah’s plea says.

“The petitioner, on the other hand, has been appointed by the Cabinet of the GNCTD to advise the government on issues of governance and his term is coterminous with the present government. He is not a part of the “permanent executive” but at the highest could perhaps be stated to be an extension of the political executive,” the plea contends.

The plea further claimed that sole supervisory jurisdiction over the appointment and discharge of functions by Shah is that of the Delhi Cabinet, hence the orders passed against him lack jurisdiction. The writ petition seeks the quashing of the orders passed against him.

As an interim relief, Shah sought the stay of operation of the above-mentioned orders and further sought a direction to SDM (Civil Lines) to forthwith de-seal the office of the vice-chairperson, DDCD. He also sought that the respondents (director planning, L-G and SDM(Civil Lines)) be restrained from taking any steps to interfere with the discharge of duties and functions by Shah as the vice-chairman of the DDCD.

Following the orders of the L-G and directions from the planning department, the sub-district magistrate (SDM), Civil Lines, sealed the office premises of Shah’s office situated at Shamnath Marg, Civil Lines, on November 17, as per an official from L-G House. However, according to sources, Shah mostly works out of the Delhi Secretariat.