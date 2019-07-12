Delhi HC issues notice to two BJP MPs

The Delhi High Court Thursday heard three different petitions against three BJP MPs — Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Meenakshi Lekhi — whose elections to the Lok Sabha have been challenged on the ground that they gave false information in their affidavits.

While two different benches of the court issued notices to Vardhan and Hans, the third judge has listed the plea against Lekhi for hearing on August 18.

Justice Navin Chawla asked Vardhan to respond to the petition seeking his election to be declared as void, and listed the matter for September 24. The plea moved by one Arun Kumar alleged that the BJP leader indulged in corrupt practices by not disclosing the real cost of a residential apartment in Dwarka, bought by his wife.

In the plea filed against Hans, filed by Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia, Justice Jayant Nath asked EC to preserve documents filed by the BJP leader during nomination, and listed the matter for September 18.