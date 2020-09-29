Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over plea to stop stubble burning

The court also asked if any case regarding the issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice, including to the Centre, in an application seeking directions for immediate measures to prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The application had claimed pollution will aggravate the Covid-19 situation in the capital.

The notice was issued in an application filed in a pending matter regarding air pollution in the capital. During the hearing, the counsel representing the petitioner stressed on the need for coordination among the states and suggested a meeting among Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh or a meeting under the Union Ministry of Health.

“Now the situation is such that something needs to be done on a war footing,” it was argued.

The application also prayed that a team of experts be sent to the states for effective implementation of measures to tackle stubble burning, and argued that the pollution caused by stubble burning will make residents more susceptible to coronavirus due to weakening of the immune system.

