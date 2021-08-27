Delhi govt moves HC over LG’s appointment of special public prosecutors in Delhi riots, farmers protest cases

Delhi High Court Friday issued notice to the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on a petition filed by the AAP government against LG’s decision to appoint Delhi Police’s chosen advocates as special public prosecutors (SPPs) to conduct the cases connected to Northeast Delhi riots and farmers’ agitation.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the case for hearing on October 21. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the Delhi government in its petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat.

The government has stated before the court that it had rejected the Delhi Police’s request to appoint its chosen advocates as SPPs on the ground that the ‘prosecutor’ must be independent of the ‘investigator’ in keeping with the prosecutor’s role as an independent officer of the court and in order to fulfill the constitutional guarantee of a fair trial. The Cabinet agreed to appoint independent SPPs which was not agreeable to the LG, it added. LG had then referred the issue to the President.

“This ‘difference of opinion’ and consequent referral thereof to the President by the LG is in the teeth of Article 239AA(4) as interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the government has argued, adding that the appointment of SPPs was a routine matter and not an exceptional matter for which reference was made to the President.

The government has also contended that the LG had “no sound reason” for referring the issue to the President as the State had agreed to appoint independent SPPs. The decision to approve the SPPs chosen by the Delhi Police impinges on the independence of the SPPs and is contrary to the established legal principles and violates the constitutional guarantee of a fair trial.

“Neither the Delhi Police and LG have complaints against the work of the regular public prosecutors in conducting the cases related to the farmer’s agitation and north-east Delhi riots,” the government has said.