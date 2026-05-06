Delhi HC issues notice on Hansraj student’s plea challenging his suspension over ‘defaming college on social media’

The Delhi High Court has issued notice on a petition filed by Hansraj College student Parth Srivastava, challenging his suspension on grounds that include, among others, “defaming the college through social media platforms” and using “derogatory language.”

When the matter came up for hearing on April 29, Justice Jasmeet Singh allowed limited interim relief, permitting Srivastava to enter the college campus for one hour to fill his examination form, noting that the last date for submission was April 30. The court further directed that he “will not cause any disruption to the working of the college” and granted the respondents one week to file their replies.

The petition arises from a series of suspension notices issued by Hansraj College between April 20 and 25 against at least 30 students. Several of these notices cited “defaming the college through social media platforms” as a ground for disciplinary action, alongside allegations of indiscipline and violence during the college’s annual fest held earlier in April. Srivastava, a former president of the students’ union, was among the first to be suspended.

Filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, Srivastava’s plea seeks to quash the April 20 suspension order and all consequential disciplinary proceedings. It also asks the HC to direct the college to allow him to attend classes, participate in academic activities, and continue his education without interruption. The petition further seeks restoration of “all academic benefits, including attendance, coursework, internal assessments, and participation in academic and co-curricular activities” for the period affected by the suspension.

Arguing that the action violates principles of natural justice, Srivastava’s counsel, advocate Shaurya Vikram, told The Indian Express, “This is not merely a challenge to a suspension but to the legality of the process that led to it. A student cannot be subjected to serious civil consequences through a mechanism that has no clear statutory basis, offers no notice, and denies a meaningful opportunity to respond. That strikes at the heart of articles 14 (Right to Equality), 19(1)(a) (Freedom of Speech), and 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty).”

Vikram further questioned whether his client was being selectively targeted. “When criticism of the administration is not isolated, the decision to proceed only against one student… raises a serious question of whether he is being singled out,” he said, adding that the sequence of events suggested the petitioner had “touched a nerve.”

The college, in its notice, alleged that Srivastava had been “found involved in acts of indiscipline, including defamation of the institution” and claimed he had failed to appear before a disciplinary committee despite multiple opportunities.

Srivastava, however, maintained that his social media posts were critical of the administration on issues such as fee hikes and the functioning of the institution, and alleged that no due process was followed before his suspension. “They didn’t even care to send an email to me… no show-cause notice was published… no proper hearing was done,” he had told Indian Express, while describing the suspension as “completely arbitrary.”

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Subsequent notices issued by the college named other students for alleged involvement in physical violence during the fest, as well as for online activity that the administration said had “adversely affected the academic environment.” All four office-bearers of the students’ union were among those suspended and barred from entering campus, except to write examinations.

Since then, however, the college has reconsidered the suspensions of 11 students, including the four union office-bearers, who had been accused of defaming the institution on social media.

Principal Rama Sharma had defended the action, arguing that it was necessary to maintain discipline and protect the academic environment.