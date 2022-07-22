Delhi HC issues contempt notice to lawyer for ‘allegations’ against senior judge

Observing that averments made in the appeal against a lower court judgment in a rape case are “scandalous and aimed at lowering the dignity and majesty” of the court, the Delhi High Court has issued a contempt notice to a lawyer for making “personal, tainted and malafide” allegations against the judges, including a senior judge of the High Court.

“There is a direct attack on the reputation and functioning of not only one Judge, but several Judges of this Court. This vilification of Judges can affect the administration of justice as it becomes a form of public mischief. An unwarranted attack on a Judge … cannot be ignored by this Court,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh, while issuing the notice to advocate Virendra Singh.

Also Read | Relief for restaurants after Delhi HC stays guidelines barring service charge

The court further said that for a healthy democracy there must be an impartial judiciary, but it cannot be impaired by vindictive criticism. “The Judiciary is not immune from criticism, but when the criticism is based on distorted facts or gross misrepresentation of material averments, to intentionally lower the dignity and respect of this Court, it must be taken cognizance of,” it said.

In the appeal filed against the judgment passed by a Rohini court, it was alleged that a High Court judge [not

Justice Singh] earlier, while dealing with the case in different types of proceedings, had shown “personal interest” and “accused favouring attitude”. The HC judge had “forced the ld. Trial Court to conduct proceedings taking unreasonably and flimsy grounds” while deciding the transfer petition, according to the allegations made in the appeal.

A trial court judge during the trial of the same case last year had made a request for transfer of the matter to some other court after the victim and her counsel had made allegations against him. The Principal District and Sessions Judge of North District had referred the matter to the HC, saying that there is only one judge who has been designated as Special Judge, Fast Track, North. Though the HC judge had pulled up the victim and accused for making complaints, it ordered transfer of the case to Special Fast Track Court of North West District at Rohini Courts since the lower court judge of North district himself had made a request for transfer in wake of allegations against him.

The counsel representing the victim had later sought modification of that HC order saying that Fast Track Court in North-West district is a male judge and the trial be transferred to Saket Courts or any other district court. While turning down the prayer of the lawyer, the court had noted that his office is in Patiala House Court and said “convenience of the counsel cannot be a ground for transfer of the trial”. The HC Judge had also sought a status report from the North West District judge.

Also Read | Delhi HC allows 17-yr-old to terminate pregnancy at 26 weeks

Justice Singh in the order dated July 14 – the order was released on Thursday – said that the court had put to advocate Singh that he should retract the paragraphs and challenge the trial court verdict as well findings of the HC in accordance with law without making allegations. “Mr Singh, learned counsel for the appellant, however, states that he will not amend the appeal and it needs to be adjudicated. He also states that these are not the allegations, but statements of facts which can easily be seen and perused and borne out from the record,” reads the order.

Observing that averments in the appeal have been made malafidely and interfere with the administration, the court termed the allegations contemptuous. “The above quoted representations and allegations are biased and intended to scandalise this Court. To make allegations that a Judge deliberately wanted to twist issues in order to favour an accused or that they were personally interested in the matter acted illegally or impartially are unjust statements,” it said.

The contempt case will be heard by a division bench. Listing the case for hearing on August 8, advocate Singh has been asked to file a response to the contempt notice within two weeks.