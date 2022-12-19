All paramilitary personnel entitled to HRA irrespective of rank; existing policy discriminatory: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court recently directed the Centre and other authorities to take a decision on extending House Rent Allowance to “all” paramilitary personnel within six weeks holding that HRA shall not be given only to Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBORs) but to all personnel of the forces irrespective of their rank as per their entitlement.

A division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Saurabh Banerjee observed that the Centre and other authorities cannot be permitted to take a discriminatory view on “personnel of different forces deployed in common areas for grant of HRA”. The bench in its December 16 order held, “We are unable to find any reason as to why officers belonging to the rank of Officers / Coy Commanders or PBORs, should not be granted similar benefit more so as the factum of their serving at far off locations has been recognized and it cannot be differentiated on cadre basis. We fail to understand why such policy decisions discriminating within the force should be permitted to continue, especially to the officers of the force who spend their lives serving the nation”.

The high court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Group-A officers in the Border Security Force (BSF) holding ranks of the assistant commandant, deputy commandant, and second-in-command. They said despite the construction of family accommodations, petitioners and other similarly situated officers were not provided with government accommodation at the place where they were posted or the locations where the separated family accommodations had been constructed. They said the petitioners and similarly situated personnel, therefore, face problems in keeping their families at the place of their postings; especially at the border or in difficult areas where there is a lack of basic education and medical facilities.

They argued that in 1999 the Centre had approved the construction of separate family accommodations with the purpose that if the officer is not getting accommodation at the place of his posting, they shall be entitled to a separate family accommodation at various locations where the BSF has constructed houses by paying 10 per cent of the standard rent.

Despite this, they said, the petitioners and other similarly situated persons are not provided government accommodation nor are they paid HRA for keeping their families at different locations. Moreover, when they filed their representations with the competent authority under the Seventh Pay Commission it was recommended that the personnel of the uniformed services can keep their families at any location and they would be paid HRA for the same. But they were told that this was confined to PBORs and denied to the Group-A officers.

An office memorandum (OM) to this effect was also issued on July 31, 2017. The petitioners then preferred another representation for a grant of similar benefit, which was rejected by a “Signal” issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 15, 2018. A similar batch of petitions challenging similar orders passed by the MHA was also moved by Group-A Officers, holding the rank of assistant commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Perusing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission the HC acknowledged the services of uniformed services regarding HRA and agreed with the view that these officers are required to stay in the fields, far off from all necessary amenities. However, the court said it fails to understand why the commission thought of giving parity to only PBORs of the Central Armed Police Forces at par with PBORs of defence forces, “while leaving behind the proposal of extending the same benefit to the Coy Commanders (officers of the level of assistant commandants/deputy commandants) under examination”.

Advertisement

The Delhi High Court said “respondents cannot be permitted to take a discriminatory view for personnel of different forces deployed in common areas for grant of HRA” and set aside the MHA orders.