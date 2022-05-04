Delhi HC directs Twitter to take down tweets of historian Audrey Truschke

With historian Dr Audrey Truschke not appearing in the proceedings initiated against her by historian Dr Vikram Sampath, the Delhi High Court has directed Twitter to take down five more tweets of her which are allegedly defamatory in nature and linked to the letters, the publication of which was injuncted by the court in February.

“Despite ad interim injunction passed by this Court vide orders 18th February, 2022 and 24th February, 2022, the defendant no.1 continues to post defamatory material against the plaintiff on the platform of the defendant no. 4/Twitter. Further, the defendant no.1 has failed to enter appearance before this court,” said Justice Amit Bansal in an order.

The order was passed after Sampath moved a fresh application seeking a direction for taking down of further “defamatory tweets” posted by Truschke.

The court on February 18 had restrained Truschke, Dr Ananya Chakrabarti and Dr Rohit Chopra from further publication of their letter accusing Dr Sampath of plagiarism with respect to his two-volume biography of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On February 24 also, the court had directed Twitter to take down five of Truschke’s tweets.

Sampath’s suit pertains to the letter written by the three US-based academics on February 11 which was addressed to the Royal Historical Society where he is a fellow. They asked the society to subject Sampath’s body of work to scrutiny.

Seeking damages of Rs 2 crore and 100 rupees and permanent injunction against the defendants, Sampath in his suit said that the letter was part of an “international smear campaign” to discredit him because “he has shown the academic courage and gumption to challenge the prevailing narrative around a historical figure”. The court was told that he has given references to the work of other scholars wherever the same has been mentioned. The matter is listed for hearing on July 28.