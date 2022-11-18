Delhi HC to first hear challenge to constitutional validity of Agnipath scheme, calls it ‘core issue’

The Delhi High Court Friday said it shall first hear the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Agnipath recruitment scheme as a whole and, thereafter, hear the pleas concerning the recruitment process for armed forces under certain previous advertisements.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the Centre to segregate the matters.

There are a total of 24 matters listed before the HC and the bench asked the ASG to prepare a chart on the same for the convenience of the court.

The bench was of the view that the decision on the constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme will have a bearing on the other matters, hence, the scheme will be dealt with first.

“We will first hear the Agniveer matter. Agniveer is the main matter…this is the core issue,” the Chief Justice said.

The bench further said the Centre’s reply only deals with the challenge to the Agnipath scheme and does not deal with the other pleas. The High Court thereafter permitted the parties to file additional replies or additional rejoinders if any before the next date of hearing.

Out of the 24 matters, one bunch challenges the scheme directly, the other pertains to the issue that despite the scheme the ongoing recruitment process is still incomplete, and the third bunch deals with pleas wherein the recruitment process has been completed yet appointment has not been given.

The bench also said that will not adjourn batch for a long date and listed the matters on December 12 at 2:30 pm.

On the last hearing, the petitioners had sought time to respond to the Centre’s consolidated reply in the pleas. The Centre in its written reply stated that the scheme was promulgated to restructure the ‘intake & retention’ processes in the Armed forces with a view to evolving a ‘youthful, modern & futuristic fighting force’. It said India requires a unique force as the character of future wars is likely to be ambiguous, uncertain, unrestricted and hybrid.

The affidavit states that the analysis of the existing structure of the below ‘officer’ rank divisions of the armed forces found that the average age of the Indian Armed Forces personnel was 32 years, while for foreign armed forces personnel is 26 years. The retention policy for jawan, sailor or airman ranging between 15 to 20 years was the reason behind the increase in the average age of the armed forces, the affidavit states. According to the Centre, the Agnipath scheme will enhance the youthful profile of the Armed Forces i.e. reduce the average age profile of soldiers from 32 years to 26 years over a period of time.

The object behind the scheme, the Centre claimed, is to have a blend of young recruits between the ages of 18-25 years as ‘Agniveers’, supervised by experienced regular cadre personnel between the ages of 26 to 52 years, working under Commanding Officers within the age bracket of 37 to 40 years.

The scheme aims at recruiting youth into the Armed forces for a period of four years during which they would be trained in basic combat and skill training. On completion of their service tenure, all Agniveers will be given the opportunity to be recruited into Indian Armed Forces through enrolment in a regular cadre. “Based on Organisational requirements, up to 25 per cent of each specific batch shall be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces following a robust, transparent and centralised selection process,” the affidavit stated.

Once the tenure is completed, 75 per cent of the Agniveers from a batch will exit as a disciplined and skilled workforce ready for any employment opportunity.