Delhi HC halts appointments to NDMC

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Centre from appointing any person to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), after it was told the appointments were being made without the statutorily mandated consultation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Till the next date of hearing, no appointment shall be made under Section 4 of the NDMC Act,” Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.

It also set the date of hearing to August 13 from October 17, after it was urged so by AAP MLA Surender Singh, who moved the court challenging the Centre’s 2015 notification appointing BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar as member and vice-chairperson of the NDMC.

Singh sought cancellation of his appointment, alleging it

was done in blatant disregard of the Act.