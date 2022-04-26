scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Delhi HC halts AIIMS Nurses’ Union strike against suspension of its president

The court order came after the AIIMS administration approached the court against the nurses’ strike which began on Tuesday morning.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 10:26:31 pm
On Monday, the AIIMS Nurses’ Union announced the decision to go on an indefinite strike against the “unilateral decision” of AIIMS to suspend its president Harish Kajla. (Photo:ANI)

Restraining it from continuing with its strike, the Delhi High Court Tuesday evening directed the AIIMS Nurses’ Union to ensure that its members and nursing officers resume their duties forthwith. The court order came after the AIIMS administration approached the court against the nurses’ strike which began on Tuesday morning.

Justice Yashwant Varma in the order said, “Since the aforesaid action of the union would cause grave prejudice and also seriously impact and impede the working of the medical institution, the respondent union is directed to ensure that its workers, including nursing officers, immediately rejoin work forthwith pending further orders being passed in the present writ petition”.

The AIIMS on Tuesday afternoon made a mentioning before acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi for urgent listing and hearing of its case against the strike. Justice Varma will hear the case again Wednesday and has issued notice to the union.

The AIIMS earlier submitted before the court that the strike has resulted in the cancellation of various emergency operations, and seriously crippled the functioning and working of the institute.

On Monday, the AIIMS Nurses’ Union announced the decision to go on an indefinite strike against the “unilateral decision” of AIIMS to suspend its president Harish Kajla. “The undemocratic AIIMS administration will be solely responsible for the consequences if any,” the union had said in its notice.

