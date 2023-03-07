Tweet on migrant workers in TN: Delhi HC grants transit anticipatory bail to UP BJP spokesperson

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted transit anticipatory bail till March 20 to advocate and Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Kumar Umrao in the matter arising out of an FIR registered by the Tamil Nadu Police pertaining to his tweets alleging the deaths of migrant workers from Bihar working in the state.

At the outset, a single judge bench of Jasmeet Singh said, “How can I grant you 12 weeks? I can give transit anticipatory bail for going and approaching…but it can’t be such a luxury.”

Umrao’s counsel Kushal Kumar said that a reasonable time should be given for his client to approach the Tamil Nadu authorities and the appropriate court. “His age is very young. Granting one week is very less. He has just six years of practice,” he said.

Appearing for the state of Tamil Nadu, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde argued that Umrao is standing counsel for the state of Goa in the Supreme Court. “I am a huge proponent of free speech. But it does not mean that you shout fire in a crowded theatre. I feel conflicted. He has a continual record of tweeting false information and deleting without any apology,” Hegde said.

The high court, at this point, said that its limited concern was that Umrao gets “access to justice”. “My limited jurisdiction is that he gets redressal before the competent court,” Justice Singh said.

The court while passing the order noted that Umrao has an apprehension of arrest in the FIR registered at Thoothukudi police station and that he sought reasonable time to approach the “territorial jurisdiction court”. Hegde argued that the charges against Umrao were grave and that there are direct flights to Trivandrum and one-stopover flights to Tuticorin. “Hence applicant (Umrao) should have approached the territorial jurisdiction court by now,” Hegde said.

The high court noted the holiday on account of Holi and thereafter directed that the application would be allowed, subject to Umrao informing his permanent address and phone number which must be “operational” to the Tamil Nadu Police. The high court further directed Umrao to provide his live Google pin location, issuing notice to the state of Tamil Nadu and the Delhi Police.

Hegde said that Tuticorin has a large migrant population. “Had there been any contrition or retraction on the same forum…Even now he may consider apologising and retracting. There is nothing more anti-national than this,” he added.

The FIR against Umrao was registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.