Delhi HC grants relief for girl seeking MBBS admission

The Delhi High Court Friday came to the rescue of a medical student, whose MBBS admission was cancelled, saying when it comes to the admission of deserving candidates, authorities should be more “sensible and responsible”.

Justice Siddharth Mridul directed the Centre to give the student admission in Lady Hardinge Medical College for the academic year 2018-19. “Particularly in view of the fact that the seats for the course are available,” the court said, adding that “freedom of choice cannot be curtailed”.

“When it comes to admission of students, the officials of the respondents (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services and Lady Hardinge Medical College) required to be more sensible and responsible,” it said, adding that they should especially be so for “meritorious” ones.

The court’s direction came on a plea by Nancy Rustagi who, through counsel Rekha Rustagi, sought quashing of the order by which her MBBS seat in the medical college was cancelled.

The girl was allotted a BDS seat at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences by the Medical Counselling Committee during the second round of counselling — in the name of upgradation.

As per the girl’s plea, at the time of securing admission in the first round, she had expressed willingness for the next round of counselling for purpose of upgradation. The counsel said the girl had only opted for upgradation of the institute and did not want to go for degradation of course in the second round of counselling.

