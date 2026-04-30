Sunjay Kapur’s assets frozen amid inheritance battle, relief for Karisma’s children

The children, as well as Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, have raised suspicions over the validity of Sunjay’s will. (File image)

The Delhi High Court granted interim relief to the children of Karisma Kapoor, restraining their stepmother Priya Kapur from dealing with the assets of late Sunjay Kapur, with Justice Jyoti Singh observing that the estate must be preserved and not dissipated.

Kapur’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — are locked in an inheritance battle, primarily with Sunjay’s third wife Priya Kapur, over the personal assets of the former Sona Comstar chairman, claiming their share as Class-1 or immediate heirs. The children are asserting their share of one-fifth of the movable and immovable assets, each.

Disposing of an application in the suit by the two children seeking that no third-party rights be created in the assets pending a final decision in the suit, Justice Jyoti Singh ruled in favour of the two children. The children, as well as Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, have raised suspicions over the validity of Sunjay’s will, as was furnished by Priya following his death in the United Kingdom, on June 12, 2025, after suffering a heart attack during a polo match.