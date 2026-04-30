Sunjay Kapur’s assets frozen amid inheritance battle, relief for Karisma’s children
Kapur’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — are locked in an inheritance battle, primarily with Sunjay’s third wife Priya Kapur, over the personal assets of the former Sona Comstar chairman
The Delhi High Court granted interim relief to the children of Karisma Kapoor, restraining their stepmother Priya Kapur from dealing with the assets of late Sunjay Kapur, with Justice Jyoti Singh observing that the estate must be preserved and not dissipated.
Kapur’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — are locked in an inheritance battle, primarily with Sunjay’s third wife Priya Kapur, over the personal assets of the former Sona Comstar chairman, claiming their share as Class-1 or immediate heirs. The children are asserting their share of one-fifth of the movable and immovable assets, each.
Disposing of an application in the suit by the two children seeking that no third-party rights be created in the assets pending a final decision in the suit, Justice Jyoti Singh ruled in favour of the two children. The children, as well as Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, have raised suspicions over the validity of Sunjay’s will, as was furnished by Priya following his death in the United Kingdom, on June 12, 2025, after suffering a heart attack during a polo match.
Justice Singh ruled that since suspicious circumstances have been raised in respect of alleged will, the onus will be on Priya to remove such suspicions, which will be a subject matter of trial. Only after the alleged suspicious circumstances are removed, shall the document propounded as Sunjay’s will, shall be accepted as his “last will”.
However, given that the trial may take some time, the court held that “assets should not be dissipated” pending disposal of the suit. To this effect, the court restrained Priya from transferring or changing the equity or shareholdings in the three Indian companies, restrained her from alienating artworks, from transferring money from the three accounts in two banks.
The court also restrained Priya from operating the foreign bank accounts which were held by Sunjay, as well as from selling or dealing in any manner the cryptoassets which were held by Sunjay. The court also restrained Priya from transferring these cryptoassets to any other wallet.
Notably, Karisma’s children had pointed out that some of Sunjay’s bank accounts were closed after his death and as per Priya, his bank accounts were a total worth of Rs 1.72 crore despite drawing a salary of Rs 60 crore as salary in a single year from Aureus Investments Private Limited (AIPL), which holds 28% shares and is the corporate promoter of Sona Comstar.
Among the late businessman’s personal assets, which are a part of the inheritance dispute, are an apartment in New York and another immovable asset in London. Additionally, there is Sunjay’s demat and bank accounts, artworks and crypto investments, apart from residuary estate, which also form part of his personal assets.
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The court, however, made it clear that it does not have jurisdiction to issue any order on the foreign immovable assets. A detailed order is awaited.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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