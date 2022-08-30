scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

‘He was not seen instigating the crowd’: Delhi HC grants bail to accused in Jahangirpuri violence 

The court said accused Babuddin has been in custody since April 27 and he is no longer required for further investigation as a chargesheet has already been filed against him.  

delhi hcThe court said accused Babuddin has been in custody since April 27 and he is no longer required for further investigation as a chargesheet has already been filed against him. (File Photo)

Granting bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, the Delhi High Court Tuesday said though the police has called him a leader of the mob, the CCTV footage shows he was just standing there and not instigating the crowd. In April, communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

“On further query, the learned APP on instructions submits one of the witness namely ASO Joginder has deposed he (accused) was allegedly leading the crowd. Though the State has taken various dates to bring on record various other CCTV footages to show this fact, they have not placed the same on record as yet,” said Justice Yogesh Khanna in the order.

The court said accused Babuddin has been in custody since April 27 and he is no longer required for further investigation as a chargesheet has already been filed against him.

“He is admitted to bail on his executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount,” the court said in the order, adding that he shall maintain peace in the vicinity and not leave NCR without prior permission of the trial court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

The trial court on May 25 denied bail to accused Babuddin, saying that he has been identified based on the CCTV footage and material investigation is still underway. In the bail application argued by advocate K C Mittal before the HC, it was submitted that Babuddin remained around his shop and home at the time of the incident.

Babuddin’s counsel argued the police case is that the procession commenced from EE Block of Jahangirpuri to A- Motors Mangal Bazar Road, following through Motors Mangal Bazar Road, Mahindra Park via various Blocks, BJRM Hospital Road, K Block, BC Market and Kushal Chowk.

“Neither the shop/house of the applicant nor the camera, on which footage the prosecution relied upon, falls in the path of the said procession. Therefore, the whole story with respect to the applicant of the prosecution is concocted and false,” he argued in the petition filed through advocate Abid Ahmad.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Police have arrested 37 persons in the case. Two juveniles have also been apprehended by police in connection with the FIR. The court was told that nine firearms and nine swords were also recovered. Regarding Babuddin, police said he was the leader of the crowd and is identified in two CCTV footage.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:03:38 pm
Next Story

Sukhbir ignores SIT’s summon in Kotkapura firing case, instead appears in Zira court

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Death in Navy SEAL training exposes a culture of brutality, cheating and drugs

Death in Navy SEAL training exposes a culture of brutality, cheating and drugs

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement