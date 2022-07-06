scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Ensure uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins in schools, Delhi HC tells govt

The government earlier had told the court that it has floated a fresh tender for procurement of the sanitary napkins. On Wednesday, the court was told that efforts are on to finalise the process for the regular supply of sanitary napkins to the schools.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 7:57:55 pm
delhi high court, economically weaker sections (EWS), Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi High Court. (File)

The High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi government to ensure uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins for students under Kishori Yojana scheme at its schools.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subaramonium Prasad was told by the government counsel that as an interim arrangement, the heads of all government schools have been empowered to purchase sanitary napkins from the government e-markets to ensure the distribution to each girl student enrolled in classes VI to XII from July.

The submission was made in response to a petition seeking restoration of the service to the students of government schools. Social Jurist, a group of practicing lawyers and social activists, in the petition filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal in May had submitted that the government, since January 2021, has stopped the supply of sanitary napkins at schools on account of which the girls are facing problems.

The government earlier had told the court that it has floated a fresh tender for procurement of the sanitary napkins. On Wednesday, the court was told that efforts are on to finalise the process for the regular supply of sanitary napkins to the schools.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

In a written reply, the government said that e-tender is at the advanced stage as technical bids have been opened. “A total of seven bidders have participated and evaluation of technical bids of all bidders is underway. The financial bids will be opened immediately after evaluation of technical bids,” the Directorate of Education said in the reply.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement