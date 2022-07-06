Ensure uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins in schools, Delhi HC tells govt

The High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi government to ensure uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins for students under Kishori Yojana scheme at its schools.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subaramonium Prasad was told by the government counsel that as an interim arrangement, the heads of all government schools have been empowered to purchase sanitary napkins from the government e-markets to ensure the distribution to each girl student enrolled in classes VI to XII from July.

The submission was made in response to a petition seeking restoration of the service to the students of government schools. Social Jurist, a group of practicing lawyers and social activists, in the petition filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal in May had submitted that the government, since January 2021, has stopped the supply of sanitary napkins at schools on account of which the girls are facing problems.

The government earlier had told the court that it has floated a fresh tender for procurement of the sanitary napkins. On Wednesday, the court was told that efforts are on to finalise the process for the regular supply of sanitary napkins to the schools.

In a written reply, the government said that e-tender is at the advanced stage as technical bids have been opened. “A total of seven bidders have participated and evaluation of technical bids of all bidders is underway. The financial bids will be opened immediately after evaluation of technical bids,” the Directorate of Education said in the reply.