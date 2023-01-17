HC directs Delhi govt to expedite process of filling up public prosecutor vacancies

Observing that there was a huge backlog of cases, the Delhi High Court recently directed the Delhi government to expedite the process of filling up vacant posts of public prosecutors in courts.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, in its January 11 order, granted four weeks’ time to the Delhi government as a “last indulgence” to expedite the process of filling up vacant posts of public prosecutors.

Directing the Delhi government to file a fresh status report, the HC observed: “It is made clear that if the Status Report is not filed and proper explanation is not given as to why the vacancies have not been filled up, this Court will direct the personal appearance of the Law Secretary and other officers who are responsible for the delay.”

The HC further said, “The criminal justice system is already plagued with a huge backlog of cases which can be remedied only if vacancies of Public Prosecutors are filled up at the earliest”, further noting that the Delhi government is the “only authority” which can fill these vacancies.

The HC further directed the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) to file its response within a week, granted as a “last opportunity”, failing which the court said it will direct the personal appearance of the Secretary, DoPT. The matter is now listed on February 14.

The court passed the directions in a batch of pleas concerning issues related to recruitment, appointment and working of public prosecutors in the city. Senior advocate Rajeev K Virmani, appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, pointed out that as many as 108 courts in the Capital are “non-functional” for want of public prosecutors. Appearing for the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association, advocate Ashish Dixit submitted that a single public prosecutor is handling almost three to four courts, adding it has “brought the entire criminal justice system to a standstill”.

When Delhi government’s counsel informed the court that a fresh requisition has been sent to the Union Public Service Commission for filling up of 108 vacant posts of public prosecutors, the HC sought an affidavit to be filed on this aspect “positively within two weeks”.