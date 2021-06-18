scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 18, 2021
Latest news

Delhi HC flags violations as city unlocks, says such breach will only hasten 3rd wave

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 18, 2021 12:31:45 pm
Delhi unlock, Delhi markets, Delhi markets covid protocols, Delhi high court on protocols, Delhi third wave, Delhi covid situation, delhi news, delhi latest news, delhi covid news, delhi coronavirus, delhi covid cases news, delhi today news, delhi local news, new delhi news, delhi covid 19 cases, latest delhi newsHuge crowd at Trilokpuri market in New Delhi on Saturday, two days before 'Unlock'. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of Covid-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all.

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.

Click here for more

“We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don’t know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely,” the bench observed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 18: Latest News

Advertisement