Delhi HC quashes FIR against first-year law student for appearing before trial court as advocate

The Delhi High Court recently quashed an FIR against a first-year law student, who was booked for appearing before a trial court without being enrolled as an advocate.

A single judge bench of Justice Anish Dayal in its December 5 order said that law students should not appear before courts as “proxy counsels” (for other advocates) or “counsel in any matter before any court of law” without being properly enrolled by a Bar Council and admitted to the Bar. The high court, however, examined the transcription of the trial court proceedings and said that the student was “either confused or was unable to handle the situation which was presented before her”.

The high court additionally considered an undertaking filed by the student that she will never appear before any court either as a proxy counsel or otherwise till she gets enrolled with Bar Council. The student further accepted and apologised for her “mistake”, submitting an unconditional apology to the Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi and all court associations through the undertaking. Considering her undertaking, the high court quashed the FIR against the student under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 209 (dishonestly making false claim in court) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was the student’s case that she was given instructions by an advocate to appear before the metropolitan magistrate, Dwarka and seek adjournment in two cases. When she presented herself before the magistrate and was asked certain questions regarding the matter, she claimed that she remained silent as she was “instructed only to take adjournments” and was unaware of the case.

The student said that she is a “Hindi-medium student” and does not have any knowledge of the “technical legal terminology”, and therefore, could not comprehend the questions asked by the metropolitan magistrate. When she did not give a “proper response”, the magistrate “took her into court custody and she was later relieved in the evening”.

The magistrate further took cognisance against the student under sections 177 (furnishing false information) and 179 (refusing to answer public servant authorised to question) of the IPC on August 20. Thereafter, on September 8, an FIR was registered against the student by the honorary secretary of the Dwarka Bar Association. “A perusal of FIR also reveals that the petitioner (student) had impersonated as an advocate and appropriate steps to be taken against her,” the high court said.

After perusing the order sheets of proceedings before the metropolitan magistrate, the high court observed, “It transpires that there was some communication gap between the court and the petitioner, and therefore, the learned metropolitan magistrate deemed it appropriate to bring it to the notice of the president, Dwarka Bar Association.” The high court noted that the student had apprised the trial court that she was “just a first-year law student”.

After perusing the records of the case, the high court opined that “the issue was amplified disproportionately” before the metropolitan magistrate, keeping in mind that even the magistrate’s own order recorded that the student had “fairly disclosed” that she was a first-year LLB student along with the statement of the advocate who had instructed her to take dates.