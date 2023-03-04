Felling of trees: Plant 200 trees between Mathura Road and Bhogal flyover in 2 weeks, Delhi HC tells PWD official

The Delhi High Court Saturday asked a Public Works Department (PWD) official to plant 200 trees along Mathura Road and Bhogal flyover while hearing a case regarding the felling of trees on Mathura road for construction work.

A single judge bench of Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the Public Works Department about the concretisation of a cycling path along Mathura Road (between Gate 7 and Gate 9 of Pragati Maidan) which previously had trees laid down. “How did you lay this path? It shows you uprooted some trees. Somebody directs you so you will do it without complying with the law?” the court asked.

Appearing for the PWD, advocate Avishkar Singhvi drew the court’s attention to photographs that showed that the concretised path had been broken down. Singhvi submitted that the debris had also been cleared, post the breakdown. At this point, Justice Waziri remarked, “This is good work. Remedial work has been done, if I may say”.

“Where you had laid down the path, you can continue it without putting any concrete…at the end of the day citizens should have a cycling path,” Justice Waziri said. He further orally asked the PWD official concerned to source and plant Amaltas trees along the path so that “citizens can have yellow flowers for three months”.

The HC took note of the affidavit filed by the PWD executive engineer concerned to the effect that the concretised cycling track on Mathura has since been removed. The court, however, said that as a remedial measure, the officer will plant 200 trees along Mathura road up to Bhogal flyover. It asked the PWD to file an affidavit on this and directed it to complete this work in two weeks.

The issue arose in a 2021 contempt plea filed by Neeraj Sharma alleging the glaring victimisation of trees on account of construction work on the road. The High Court in July 2022 kept its order sentencing three PWD officers for contempt of court in abeyance after they volunteered to plant 830 trees in the national capital. Two of the officers were earlier sentenced to two months’ imprisonment and the third officer to four months’ jail.

Sharma’s counsel Aditya Prasad on February 3 informed the court that as per figures submitted by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Delhi government, the petitioner had calculated that between 2019-2021 “5.065 trees/per hour” had been felled in the city.

Prasad said that between 2019 and 2021 1,33,117 trees had been felled. The court was “alarmed and disheartened” to see that the figures are now twice the number that was recorded by the court on July 13, 2022. On this date, the court noted the figures mentioned in its order of July 11, 2022, which stated that 77,420 trees were permitted to be felled in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The court Saturday also observed that the affidavit did not refer to any discussion with the engineer-in-chief, PWD, and the chief secretary on the issue of felling of trees in terms of the orders of February 3 and February 9 and directed the engineer-in-chief to file an affidavit on this issue. The court also asked the PWD engineer-in-chief to remain present in court during the next hearing to ascertain what measures had been taken, to ensure further damage is not caused to the trees and greenery in Delhi.

Prasad argued that the petitioner had sent complaints to the tree officer about the concretisation of land abutting Vikas Marg, which is forest land, but appropriate measures had not been taken.

He argued that Vikas Marg was being put to non-forest use which is impermissible and such breach could entail consequences. It was noted that the tree officer had sent a report to the nodal officer of the state for it to be forwarded to the Ministry of Environment. At this point, Delhi Government counsel Shadan Farasat said the report had been forwarded to the nodal officer and said that he would seek further instructions on the matter. The HC directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit, and listed the matter on March 10.