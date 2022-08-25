Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by Meta and WhatsApp against Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s order for probe into WhatsApp’s privacy policy update of 2021.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the appeals are “devoid of merits and substance” and thus dismissed. A copy of the judgement was not immediately available.

The court refused to continue any interim relief in favour of Meta and WhatsApp. “We have dismissed [the appeals]. What is this? We can’t continue…,” said the court, while rejecting the oral request made by the counsel representing WhatsApp.

While ordering an investigation, the CCI last year had come to a prima facie conclusion that the conduct of WhatsApp in “sharing of users’ personalised data with other Facebook companies, in a manner that is neither fully transparent nor based on voluntary and specific user consent” appears unfair to the users.

A single-bench of the Delhi High Court on April 22, 2021 had dismissed the petitions filed by WhatsApp and Facebook which have been arguing that the issue related to the privacy policy is already pending before the Supreme Court and high court.

Before the division bench, Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp, in July argued that the CCI’s probe against it with regard to the messaging app’s privacy policy was “no innocuous investigation”. The tech giant termed the competition regulator’s actions as intrusion in its business and said that there was no material to prove it was abusing its market dominance. It also said that the social media company was being subjected to the investigation only because it owns WhatsApp.

Stating that WhatsApp has not stopped implementation of its 2021 privacy policy, the CCI in reply argued that its probe into the policy was purely through the prism of The Competition Act and it should be allowed to continue with the same.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkataraman, representing the CCI, had submitted that the challenge pending before the Supreme Court against the privacy policy would not affect its probe as the writ petitions there have nothing to do with the question of abuse of dominance by Meta-owned company. He had also argued that by the time the apex court comes to a decision, WhatsApp would have already shared data as there is no stay in the matter.

Venkataraman also submitted that even now, WhatsApp sends pop-up reminders regarding the privacy policy to users who have not accepted its updated terms and conditions. “It is not that they have stopped. What about people who have [already] opted in. We have voluntarily pressed the button sometime without realising,” the ASG had argued on July 25.

WhatsApp on July 9 last year had told the court that it will not be limiting the functionality of its messaging app in case a user does not consent to its latest privacy policy and will maintain the approach at least till the data protection bill comes into effect.