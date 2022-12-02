Delhi HC directs examination of 33-week pregnant woman seeking abortion

The Delhi High Court directed the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital to examine a 33-weeks pregnant woman on Friday after she sought a direction for the medical termination of her pregnancy as her foetus “suffered from cerebral abnormalities”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh said on Friday, “Considering the gestational period, the medical board of the LNJP is directed to conduct examination of the petitioner (woman) today itself and email the report to the court master by Sunday evening.”

The court then directed that the matter be listed as first supplementary on December 5.

The 26-year-old woman claimed that when she went for an ultrasound scan at a Noida hospital on November 12—at the gestational age of 30 weeks and 1 day—an abnormality was observed in the foetus for the first time.

The examining doctor recorded the following, “There is evidence of significantly dilated left lateral ventricle of the brain measuring 23.7 mm at atria”. The woman was orally advised that the abnormality was life-long and would subject the child to seizures etc owing to immature cerebral development.

The woman underwent another ultrasound scan on November 14 and the abnormality was confirmed.

On November 28, the womanunderwent further medical examination in a hospital at Greater Noida, where it was again confirmed that the foetus had cerebral abnormalities. She was then advised about medical termination of pregnancy and the applicable laws.

On November 29, she approached GTB Hospital in New Delhi but her request for the medical termination of pregnancy was rejectedon the premise that the process required “judicial intervention since the gestational age is beyond the permissible limits”, i.e. 24 weeks, as per the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

The plea claims that the 24-week limit is not applicable “since the foetus borne by the petitioner (woman) carries substantial cerebral abnormalities, as a result of which grave mental injury is being caused to the petitioner herein”. It relies on Section 3 (2B) of the Act which states that the “length of the pregnancyshall not apply to the termination of pregnancy by the medical practitioner where such termination is necessitated by the diagnosis of any of the substantial foetal abnormalities diagnosed by a medical board”.