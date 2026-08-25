Delhi HC paves way for eviction of 700-odd families from slum near PM residence, appoints monitoring panel

The government had initiated the process for their eviction in October last year.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted the residents of the slum near the Prime Minister’s Race Course Road residence six weeks’ time to vacate their camps and move to Savda Ghevra where they are being rehabilitated.

The court’s direction followed appeals by the slum dwellers. Spread across three camps, the slum is home to 700-odd families.

The division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while issuing the direction Tuesday, also constituted a committee headed by former Delhi district judge Man Mohan Sharma to monitor the rehabilitation. The committee shall ensure that the amenities, as promised to the slum dwellers by the government, are provided.