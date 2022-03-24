Delhi HC notice to Election Commission of India, state poll panel on AAP’s plea for use of VVPAT-compatible EVMs in municipal elections

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the Aam Aadmi Party’s petition seeking a direction for conducting the MCD polls with only those EVMs that are compatible with the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Asking the SEC and ECI to clarify their stand on the use of EVMs, Justice Rekha Palli listed the matter for hearing on April 7.

Stating that it is “almost impossible” to ascertain the accuracy of machines and rule out any tampering without the VVPAT, the AAP, in the petition filed through its Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj who is also an MLA, has argued that the decision to hold the MCD elections with M-2 EVMs without the VVPAT is wrong, and amounts to a “colourable exercise” of power.

“The importance of the MCD elections cannot be overstated which is so directly connected with the day to day well being of 1.3 crore habitants of NCT of Delhi. It must be a shared concern and joint endeavour of (SEC and ECI) to ensure that the MCD elections are held in such a transparent way so that no one raises a finger on its results,” reads the petition.

The AAP has further argued that no Assembly election is scheduled after March 7 anywhere in the country, and there should not be any hassle to “loan out” new generation EVMs, which are compatible with the VVPAT, to the SEC for conducting the municipal elections.

The SEC had earlier told the court that it was dependent on the ECI for the availability of EVMs, and the national body generally permits the use of M-2 EVMs for municipal elections all over the country.

“The VVPAT is compatible only with M-3 machines which have to be loaned by the (ECI), and unless the same is made available to (SEC), it is not feasible for the (SEC) to use the VVPAT,” the court was told on March 22.

The ECI Thursday told the court they have already provided M-2 EVMs to the state as per the demand, and every SEC has to make their own infrastructure which Delhi has not done.