Delhi HC upholds divorce granted to a man for cruelty by his wife

Upholding the divorce decree of a man granted on the ground of cruelty by his wife, the Delhi High Court recently held that every person is entitled to live with dignity and honour.

Perusing the “statements” made by the wife against her husband and his family, a division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan in its February 9 decision held that the conduct of the wife which has been proved on record is of such “quality, magnitude, and impact as would have caused mental agony, pain, anger and suffering to the husband on a regular and continuous basis”, and thus clearly amounts to cruelty.

The HC perused the order of the family court which had been challenged by the wife and said the family court noticed that the husband had proved the allegations of cruelty and held that the behaviour of the wife was not cordial towards her in-laws and the husband. Further, the wife used to abuse the respondent and his parents in filthy language, the order records.

The HC noted that the family court order said that the credibility of the evidence of the husband could not be shaken during his cross-examination, and taking into account the overall factual circumstances had held that the case of cruelty was made out and accordingly, the marriage should be dissolved.

The HC pointed to the specific language used by the woman at her husband and in-laws.

The HC thereafter remarked, “If the words as stated… are used against an individual, the same would be very derogatory and humiliating for the individual. The contention of the respondent-husband is that whenever there was a quarrel, the appellant-wife would use the words and humiliate him and his family. Repeated use of words of the nature as extracted herein herein above are clearly humiliating and would certainly amount to cruelty”.

It further rejected the wife’s contention that specific dates and time have not been mentioned as to when the alleged statements were made. The HC said that this would lose significance as the husband had in his evidence before the family court had specifically said that whenever a quarrel would take place his wife would use those words against him and his family, which implies that she had made these statements “repeatedly over the period when they were together”.

Advertisement

The HC took the view that there was no infirmity in the finding given by the Family Court and that the husband had been treated with cruelty as under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act.

“Consequently, we find no infirmity in the judgment allowing the petition and granting divorce on the ground of cruelty,” the HC said.