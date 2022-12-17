Delhi HC disposes Uddhav’s plea on Sena name, symbol

The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s plea against a single judge order that dismissed his petition challenging the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision to freeze claim over “Shiv Sena” party name and the “bow and arrow” symbol.

The court said the ECI is “free to proceed with the adjudication of the dispute” and will proceed in accordance with the procedure followed by it.

Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena approached the ECI with a claim on the party name and symbol, but the election panel in its October 8 interim order restrained both factions from using those until a decision was taken.

On November 15, a single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed Thackeray’s plea and further directed the ECI to decide the issue in an “expeditious manner”. The single judge had also observed that expeditious disposal of the issue would be in the interest of the parties as well as the public, noting that there was no “interdict” on the matter by the Supreme Court. The single judge further said the objection to the maintainability of the petition will be examined by the ECI on its own merits while reaching a final decision.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad had heard the parties argue at length on Thursday, where senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, submitted his grievance with respect to the observations made by the single judge in its order. The single judge had said that Thackeray had raised a jurisdictional objection regarding maintainability of the dispute petition before the ECI, and the “court is confident that the same would be examined on its own merits by ECI while rendering the final decision, notwithstanding the lack of trust exhibited by the petitioner”.

Thackeray had filed an application before the ECI raising two preliminary objections — whether there is any split in the political party (Shiv Sena) and whether the dispute petition can be maintained at the behest of a person (Shinde) who has given up membership of the party and incurred disqualification under Xth Schedule of the Constitution.

The division bench noted Sibal’s contention that the observation of the single judge will “virtually inhibit the ECI from taking up” Thackeray’s application before disposing of the matter finally.

Without going into the factual issues, the division bench said the two preliminary issues raised by Thackeray in his application before the ECI were pending before the Supreme Court, “yet the apex court… has held that there shall be no stay on the proceedings before the ECI”. “Therefore, the ECI is free to proceed with the adjudication of the dispute pending before it,” the HC noted.

Disposing Thackeray’s appeal, the HC said: “It is needless to state that the ECI will proceed in accordance with the procedure followed by the commission…”.