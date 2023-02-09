Delhi HC disposes off Pinjra Tod activists’ plea on ‘e-mulaqat’ for Tihar inmates

Disposing off a plea moved by Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal seeking various facilities for inmates at Tihar Jail, the Delhi High Court remarked Thursday that the “petition had run its course”.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing their plea which was filed when they were arrested in 2020 in a case pertaining to the Delhi riots “larger conspiracy case” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and were sent to Tihar during the pandemic. The plea highlighted various issues faced by undertrials in prison in the wake of restrictions imposed on account of the pandemic. Narwal and Kalita were granted bail by the HC in June 2021, against which a special leave petition is pending in the SC.

Among other facilities, the plea sought e-mulaqat, a video calling facility for undertrials to not only attend court hearings but to interact with their families during the pandemic.

The HC noted that directions were previously issued to Delhi Police to set up a proper computer centre for appearing before court. Narwal and Kalita’s counsel said there were concerns on whether the e-mulaqat facility would be provided to inmates in case their relatives were foreigners.

The court noted that the circular issued by Tihar on December 26 last year clearly states that the calling facility will be available to foreign inmates unless they are covered under the exception in the Delhi Prison Rules. The Rules exclude prisoners involved in offences against the State, terrorist activities, Maharashtra Control Organised Crime Act, National Security Act, Public Safety Act and otherwise involved in multiple heinous offences, from the facility in the interest of public safety and order.

The HC considered that restrictions imposed during Covid-19 are not applicable, hence “no further orders” are required to be issued in the plea which primarily dealt with facilities to be provided during the pandemic.

Justice Singh, however, took note of Kalita and Narwal’s apprehension that the grant of bail has been challenged before the SC and granted liberty to them to approach the HC in case there is “change in circumstances”.

Apart from e-mulaqat, the plea had sought access to doctors, therapists and other medical professionals for prisoners. In addition, they also want access to resource persons and other professionals through video conferencing for completing education. The duo had cited their own experience in jail.