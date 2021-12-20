Delhi HC dismisses woman’s plea seeking possession of Red Fort

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a woman’s petition seeking a direction for handing over to her the possession of Red Fort.

In her alternative prayer, she sought compensation for the alleged illegal occupation of the property by Government of India. The woman claimed to be the wife of the great grandson of Bahadur Shah Zafar and said that after the Mughal emperor was forcibly taken away by the British East India company, the family was deprived of the property.

Terming the petition a waste of time, Justice Rekha Palli dismissed it on the grounds of inordinate delay.

“I’m pleased that Government of India is not deprived of Red Fort,” submitted Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma after the order was dictated.