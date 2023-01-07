Delhi HC dismisses woman’s plea against alleged detention of her daughter, grandson in Pakistan

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a woman’s plea seeking directions to the government of Pakistan to produce her daughter in India, claiming that after she and her son were kidnapped from Assam, they were allegedly detained while they were crossing into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Dismissing the plea, a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh said, “We decline to exercise jurisdiction in the present writ petition and dismiss the same with liberty to the petitioner (woman) to initiate appropriate proceedings in accordance with law before the Guwahati High Court which admittedly has territorial jurisdiction over the instant matter.”

The high court was hearing a plea moved by a woman who claimed that her daughter and grandson were abducted from their native place in Assam and subsequently detained by Pakistan’s army while illegally crossing over from Afghanistan into Pakistan without any valid travel documents.

“You are claiming relief against the authorities in Pakistan. Do we have jurisdiction to direct the administration, police in Pakistan to produce your daughter in India? How can this court direct the authorities in Pakistan to produce your daughter?… You must understand these are not foreign nationals (but foreign authorities),” the court observed.

When the high court asked the petitioner’s counsel where her client’s daughter was abducted from, the counsel replied that she was abducted from Assam. The high court asked him why his client had not approached the Guwahati High Court in the first place. The petitioner’s counsel said the plea was filed in Delhi as the central government functions out of here and Pakistan’s embassy is also located in the national capital.

The court further remarked that it was “unable to agree with the submissions” made by the woman in view of the judgment of the Supreme Court on territorial jurisdiction, adding that the Union of India exists “all over the country” and not only in Delhi.