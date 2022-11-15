Delhi HC rejects Uddhav’s plea against EC decision to freeze claim to party name, Shiv Sena symbol

After two days of arguments, the Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s plea against the interim order of the Election Commission of India freezing claim to the “Shiv Sena” party name and the “bow and arrow” symbol.

A single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula further directed the commission to decide the issue before it in an “expeditious manner”. The court also observed that an expeditious disposal of the issue would be in the interest of the parties as well as the public, noting that there was no “interdict” on the matter by the Supreme Court. Detailed order of the court will be followed.

On day two, senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing for Thackeray argued that the ECI at the outset should have realised that it can’t assume that there are two factions of the same party.

“Petition before the commission has only been filed by Eknath Shinde; the ECI can’t assume that he is a part of the Shiv Sena. That is yet to be considered,” Sibal said.

He argued that even while passing an interim freezing order, the ECI should have heard his client as it has done in various orders before it. “Never before has the ECI ever passed an order of freezing a symbol without hearing the parties,” Sibal contended.

He further took the high court through the timeline of the matter, beginning from July 19 when Shinde approached the ECI laying claim on the name and symbol. Sibal said that on several occasions, his client asked the ECI to provide the documents filed by Shinde in the matter, however, the same was not provided to him.

He said that the ECI, after several requests, provided his client with a Google link of the documents without the password on October 4 which was given after his client again contacted the body. “On October 7 I file my preliminary reply and I apply for oral hearing. They (ECI) say to me that please file a reply by tomorrow and did not grant me an oral hearing. I wrote to them saying that this conduct of yours as ECI is malicious,” Sibal submitted.

“I can’t expect any justice there,” Sibal said in regard to the conduct of the ECI in his case. “Could he have frozen the symbol without hearing me? What is this hurry to freeze the symbol? It is an interim order which freezes the symbol which I’m entitled to. You (ECI) don’t supply the documents, you don’t hear me and then they say there is no time. This order must be set aside,” he added.

On the other hand, senior counsel Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Eknath Shinde, said that the conduct of Uddhav Thackeray before the commission has to be highlighted because he “does not actually want a resolution”.

“All he has done is ask for time. The commission was kind enough to grant time to Mr. Vivek Singh (Thackeray’s lawyer before ECI). Six different opportunities were availed by Singh on behalf of the petitioner,” Nayar argued while taking the court through several dates on which Thackeray’s counsel sought time before the commission.

“Therefore, who is wanting delay here? Who is wanting resolution this court may see. Obviously, you (Thackeray) don’t want expeditious disposal because you want the symbol to remain in jeopardy,” Nayar said.

Nayar added that the commission was trying to balance the case between the two factions and only as an interim measure it froze the symbols in the interest of both parties.

Adding to Shinde’s arguments, senior counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul submitted that the ECI has the authority to pass interim orders which have been upheld by the Supreme Court. He said the ECI can decide the matter as it thinks fit. “Today for the High Court to interfere in the exercise of its extraordinary jurisdiction will be respectfully a travesty of justice,” Kaul said.

Sidhant Kumar, advocate appearing for the Election Commission, countered Sibal’s arguments and said that “malicious allegations were made against a constitutional body” although the freezing orders have been passed before.

In a matter of allotment of symbols, the entire authority is vested with the election commission, Kumar said, adding that the commission has to be satisfied with the existence of the dispute which happened when Shinde approached the commission in July. He further said that there has been no breach of fair play for the court to interfere in the matter. “We will consider all objections to decide the matter,” Kumar said.

In a rejoinder, senior counsel Devadatt Kamat appearing for Thackeray argued that the commission itself deferred the hearing of the case as the Supreme Court was hearing his client’s stay application between July 22 till September 27, drawing the court’s attention to the orders of the commission.

“This whole bogie that we have delayed falls flat. The deferments were made by the commission with respect to the proceedings before the Supreme Court,” Kamat said. He further took the court to various freezing orders of other parties where in each instance he claimed that the orders were passed after hearing the parties.

“Hearing the parties is a statutory requirement which the commission could not have dispensed with,” Kamat concluded.

Uddhav Thackrey and Eknath Shinde’s factions approached the ECI laying claim to the party name “Shiv Sena” and the bow and arrow symbol but the election body in its October 8 “interim order” restrained both factions from using the party name and the symbol until it decides which among the two rival factions is entitled to use them.