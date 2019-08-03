Delhi HC dismisses separatist leader Ghulam Mohammed Bhat’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the bail application of separatist leader Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, arrested in 2011 for allegedly carrying hawala money for fomenting militant activities in the valley.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Justice Brijesh Sethi rejected the bail application of Bhat (64), observing his appeal against a trial court’s November 2018 order is “devoid of merits”.

“… it is an admitted position that the co-accused, A-3 (Ghulam Jeelani Liloo) and A-4 (Farooq Ahmed Dagga), have since pleaded guilty to the charges framed against them and stand convicted vide judgment and order on sentence dated 20.05.2019 and 04.06.2018 respectively,” the bench noted.

The trial court on three different occasions, February 2012, May 2015 and November 2018 has dismissed his bail application. The November 2018 order was challenged before the high court.

A sum of Rs 20 lakhs was seized from Bhat and Rs 100,000 were recovered from the other accused, while Rs 10,000 was recovered from the other two accused Ghulam Geelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga. The money was allegedly meant to fund Hizbul Mujahideen’s activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has filed two chargesheets against the six accused in 2011, alleging that the accused have illegally raised funds in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and sent it to India through hawala channels to promote terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.