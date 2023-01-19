Delhi HC dismisses plea by Asiya Andrabi’s Dukhtaran-E-Millat against ‘terror organisation’ tag

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea filed by Kashmir-based all-women group Dukhtaran-E-Millat seeking the quashing of an 18-year-old notification declaring it a “terrorist organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A single judge bench of Justice Anish Dayal said the group led by separatist leader Asiya Andrabi had a remedy available under UAPA wherein it could file an application and approach the government to remove the organisation’s name from the schedule declaring it a terrorist organisation, which had not been availed of.

“A perusal of the provisions of the UAPA would show that Chapter 6 provides for adding terrorist organisations and individuals as part of the schedule and Section 36 that an application may be made to the Centre to exercise power under 35(1)(c)to remove an organisation from the schedule,” the bench said.

On a query to senior advocate Satish Tamta, who appeared for the group, the court was informed that no such application had been made by his client to the Centre.

The High Court noted UAPA empowers the Centre to prescribe a procedure for the admission and disposal of such an application. “Accordingly the petition is dismissed since an alternative remedy prescribed under the statute is available to the petitioner. Needless to state that anything experienced in this order is not an observation on the merits of the matter,” it said.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma argued that at the time of the amendment of UAPA in 2004, the legislation introduced the schedule, pursuant to Section 2(1)(m) and Section 35, listing out terrorist organisations. Sharma said that as part of this list at serial 29 the petitioner group was already listed, therefore this information was already in the public domain. “The plea of the petitioner seeking further information and directions is not maintainable,” he said, adding that the plea should be dismissed with costs as the group had woken up after 18 years when it was already notified as a terrorist organisation in 2004.

Tamta had submitted the organisation got to know of this listing only in 2018 when some of its members were chargesheeted in a case.

Justice Dayal said at best the organisation could ask for denotification from the schedule and that his client has to approach the centre as per procedure and the government needs to apply their mind to the matter. “To be fair you can’t say that a schedule which is in the public domain has to be communicated to you,” Justice Dayal observed.

The plea sought a direction to the Centre to provide a copy of December 30, 2004, notification “banning” them or a “notification by which it has been declared to be a terrorist organisation”. The plea further seeks a direction to the Centre to remove the group from the “array of organisations mentioned in the first schedule to the UAPA”.