Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Delhi HC dismisses plea against appointment D Y Chandrachud as CJI, imposes cost of Rs 1lakh

The division bench observed that the petition was not a public interest litigation but ‘publicity oriented’

CJI D Y Chandrachud.(Express File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a public interest litigation plea challenging the appointment of the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud.

Dismissing the plea, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the petition was not a public interest litigation (PIL) but was “publicity oriented”. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the litigant.

“The present petition has been filed only to gain publicity without there being any material,” the court said. The court further observed that allegations had been made against other high dignitaries, including the law minister.

The petitioner had argued that the appointment of the Chief Justice of India was against the provisions of the Constitution and sought a stay on his appointment. The CJI took oath on Wednesday.

The plea further stated that an inquiry should be conducted by security agencies against CJI Chandrachud to find out if he has any “kind of relation with anti-nationals and Naxalite Christian terrorists”.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar plea saying that it was “completely misconceived”.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 01:38:26 pm
