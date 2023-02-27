scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Delhi HC dismisses petitions challenging constitutional validity of Agnipath scheme

"Scheme a policy decision on the basis of national security, court finds no reason to interfere with it," says HC.

The court also dismissed the petitions challenging the 2019 recruitment notification/advertisements. (Express file photo by Gurmeet Singh)
The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme. Pointing out that the scheme was a policy decision on the basis of national security, the High Court said: “This court finds no reason to interfere with the scheme… All petitions are dismissed.”

The court further dismissed the petitions challenging the 2019 recruitment notification/advertisements saying that no promissory estoppel or legitimate expectation was created by the advertisements for recruitment and the petitioners cannot claim vested rights in the same. “Keeping larger public interest in mind, the petitions are dismissed,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad added.

The court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15 last year.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces. According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently.

After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:43 IST
