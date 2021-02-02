R-Day violence: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking release of ‘illegally detained’ protesters

Farmers remove police barricades set up near the Red Fort during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking the release of protesters “illegally detained” by the police in connection with the Republic Day violence, and said the arrested persons cannot be released without going into the merits of FIRs and investigation.

The court directed the Delhi Police to complete investigation in the FIRs registered against protesters as early as possible.

Delhi Police has arrested 122 people, including those in their 70s and 80s, in connection with the violence during the kisan tractor parade on Republic Day, and registered six more FIRs.

On Monday, Delhi Police spokesperson Dr Eish Singhal said 44 FIRs have been registered so far and 122 people arrested. Police have sent notices to 54 farm leaders and 200 owners of tractors — the latter identified with help from the transport department — but they have not responded. The tractor owners have been summoned for questioning, said police.

“Information about the cases concerned has been updated on the official Delhi Police website, as per guidelines of the Supreme Court… Kin of those arrested can also seek information from police stations. We appeal to the public to not believe in rumours. Investigation carried out by the Delhi Police is transparent and fair,” said Singhal.