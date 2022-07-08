scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Delhi HC dismisses petition challenging AAP MLA’s election

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition challenging MLA Ajay Dutt’s 2020 election to the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 7:17:24 pm
Justice Vibhu Bakhru in the order dated July 7 said the Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has confirmed that the allotment was at the instance of the assembly and the liability to pay the licence fee for the same also rested with it. (File)

Dismissing a petition challenging MLA Ajay Dutt’s 2020 election to the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency, the Delhi High Court said the petitioner failed to establish that the candidate belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party had given a false statement when he had stated that no amount was due from him in respect of the government accommodation.

Dutt’s election was challenged in 2021 by one Rohitash on the ground that Dutt had allegedly intentionally given false information in the affidavit in form number 26 by affirming that there were no dues payable by him with respect to government accommodation. Rohitash had alleged that Dutt was allotted office space at a community centre in Dakshinpuri by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and as on December 31, 2016, an amount of Rs 2,77,650 was due and payable for the property.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru in the order dated July 7 said the Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has confirmed that the allotment was at the instance of the assembly and the liability to pay the licence fee for the same also rested with it.

Also read |ED attempting to disrupt its business, Vivo tells Delhi High Court

“The Demand Notice dated 17.01.2020, which was relied upon by the petitioner, was addressed to respondent no 2 [Secretary of the assembly]. Respondent no 2 had responded to the said notice by a letter dated 20.01.2020 confirming that dues in respect of the constituency offices would be settled by the Assembly Secretariat after completion of due formalities,” said the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts

The court also said that DUSIB’s demand notice dated January 17, 2020, was not addressed to Dutt but to the Secretary of the Assembly. There is no communication on record which is addressed to Dutt where DUSIB had demanded any licence fee from him in respect of the office space, it said.

“The learned counsel appearing for DUSIB has also not disputed that the licence fee for the office space in question is liable to be paid by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi,” said the bench.

More from Delhi

Dutt through his counsel, advocate Anupam Srivastava, had argued that the office allotted to him was the office of assembly constituency and he is not liable to pay any licence fee for it. The assembly through the Secretary also had opposed the petition challenging Dutt’s election.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement