Delhi HC dismisses petition challenging AAP MLA’s election

Dismissing a petition challenging MLA Ajay Dutt’s 2020 election to the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency, the Delhi High Court said the petitioner failed to establish that the candidate belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party had given a false statement when he had stated that no amount was due from him in respect of the government accommodation.

Dutt’s election was challenged in 2021 by one Rohitash on the ground that Dutt had allegedly intentionally given false information in the affidavit in form number 26 by affirming that there were no dues payable by him with respect to government accommodation. Rohitash had alleged that Dutt was allotted office space at a community centre in Dakshinpuri by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and as on December 31, 2016, an amount of Rs 2,77,650 was due and payable for the property.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru in the order dated July 7 said the Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has confirmed that the allotment was at the instance of the assembly and the liability to pay the licence fee for the same also rested with it.

Also read | ED attempting to disrupt its business, Vivo tells Delhi High Court

“The Demand Notice dated 17.01.2020, which was relied upon by the petitioner, was addressed to respondent no 2 [Secretary of the assembly]. Respondent no 2 had responded to the said notice by a letter dated 20.01.2020 confirming that dues in respect of the constituency offices would be settled by the Assembly Secretariat after completion of due formalities,” said the court.

The court also said that DUSIB’s demand notice dated January 17, 2020, was not addressed to Dutt but to the Secretary of the Assembly. There is no communication on record which is addressed to Dutt where DUSIB had demanded any licence fee from him in respect of the office space, it said.

“The learned counsel appearing for DUSIB has also not disputed that the licence fee for the office space in question is liable to be paid by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi,” said the bench.

Dutt through his counsel, advocate Anupam Srivastava, had argued that the office allotted to him was the office of assembly constituency and he is not liable to pay any licence fee for it. The assembly through the Secretary also had opposed the petition challenging Dutt’s election.