‘Not your party headquarters’: Delhi HC refuses to interfere with Paswan family’s eviction from 12 Janpath bungalow

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the family of late Ram Vilas Paswan, a former Union minister, against the Centre’s decision to evict the family members from the 12 Janpath bungalow in New Delhi that was allotted to him in 1990.

“It’s not your party headquarters,” said Justice Yashwant Varma while refusing to interfere with the eviction process initiated by the Directorate of Estate, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on Wednesday.

The bungalow is presently occupied by Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan, who is Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president and Lok Sabha MP from Jamui in Bihar.

The petition was filed by Ram Vilas Paswan’s wife Reena Paswan. It was argued before the court that more than 100 people, including the staff, are presently there and the family needed four months to vacate the premises.

The court said that the process had already been initiated and could not be stopped now after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, told the court that five trucks of goods left the premises Wednesday.

The court said that other people are in line waiting for the accomodation and noted in the order that the family had been under notice regarding the eviction since 2020.

The Centre on Wednesday sent a team to 12 Janpath in New Delhi to vacate the bungalow.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who was one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in the country, died at the age of 74 in October 2020.