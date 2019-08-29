Delhi HC directs publisher to give books to needy

The Delhi High Court has directed a publisher to hand over to a Delhi-based advocate 8,455 books used in preparation of Bachelor of Engineering entrance exams, who will then distribute them free of cost to deserving and needy students.

In September 2017, Sultan Chand Publishing’s counsel had stated that they will neither publish nor sell the 8,455 books in question, after a copyright suit was initiated against the publisher and author R K Rajput, who was accused by the Birla Publication Pvt Ltd of breaching an agreement with them.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice R S Endlaw on August 21, the counsel for Rajput contended that he “will not write any book” on the topics concerned and refrain from using material from the books.

While enquiring the fate of the 8,455 published books in the custody of the Sultan Chand Publishing since September 2017, the court directed representatives of the Birla Publication and the author to visit the premises of the publisher and paste “stickers of its own name” on it. After the exercise, the books were directed to be given to

“Mr Ashok Agarwal, advocate…who has graciously consented to distribute the same free of any charges to the deserving and needy students.”