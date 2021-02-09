Delhi HC directs police to find Jind farmer ‘missing’ since Jan 26

The division bench directed police to find the whereabouts of Bajinder and listed the case for hearing on Tuesday. (File)

THE DELHI High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to respond to a writ of habeas corpus seeking the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man, who has allegedly been missing since January 26.

Bajinder, who hails from Haryana’s Jind district, had joined the tractor rally organised in protest against the farm laws on Republic Day.

In the case filed by his cousin Baljeet, it has been stated that Bajinder never returned after the rally and, since then, his whereabouts are not known. The family had earlier approached the Nangloi police station for registering a missing person’s complaint but the Station House Officer refused to do so, the court was told.

“The inaction and negligent attitude of the police have led to the apprehension that his brother has been illegally detained and, therefore, they are deliberately resisting from writing any official complaint or FIR and providing any information to the petitioner in this regard,” Baljeet’s counsel said in the writ filed before the court.

The division bench directed police to find the whereabouts of Bajinder and listed the case for hearing on Tuesday.