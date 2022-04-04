Delhi HC directs North MCD, ASI to ensure no further illegal construction around Jama Masjid

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Archaeological Survey of India to ensure that no further illegal construction takes place around Jama Masjid and the Walled City area of Old Delhi.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, while issuing notice on a PIL alleging the violations, said that the SHOs of police stations concerned shall ensure strict compliance of the order directing the authorities to stop further encroachment. The court will hear the case next on July 14.

The petition before the court alleged rampant illegal construction and encroachment around Jamia Masjid, Turkman Gate, Kashmere Gate. It was argued before the court that no construction or reconstruction is to be permitted around the ancient monuments in the areas but the authorities have failed to act against the violations.