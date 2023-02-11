Delhi HC directs kabaddi federation elections in 3 months, says state, district bodies should comply with age, tenure norms

The Delhi High Court held on Friday that the district and state kabaddi associations have to comply with the age and tenure restrictions imposed under the National Sports Development Code on the members of the governing body if they want to be associated and recognised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

A single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva held, “In view of the above, it is held the ‘age and tenure restriction’ on the members of the governing body imposed by the National Sports Development Code of India 2011 applies not only to the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India but also to all its constituents at the state and district level. Further, the representatives of the state associations to the national federation have to be compliant of the ‘age and tenure restriction’ imposed by the Sports Code and likewise, the representatives of the district associations/bodies to the state association have to be compliant of the ‘age and tenure restriction’ imposed by the Sports Code.”

The high court also said that if the constituents fail or refuse to comply with the restrictions, it may entail disaffiliation and/or removal as a recognised district and state constituent of the AKFI. The high court also said that if the representatives of the state and district associations are not compliant with the ‘age and tenure restriction’, then they will not constitute the electoral college and will be disqualified from contesting for any post of the executive committee and also from casting their vote for such an election.

“The state associations and the district associations, after the expiry of the term of the existing executive committee, shall hold fresh elections strictly in accordance with the ‘age and tenure restriction’ imposed by the Sports Code,” the high court directed.

The high court further directed the AKFI administrator to prepare and notify the election schedule for the office bearers in accordance, within three months from the date of the high court order. Justice Sachdeva also quashed certain amendments to the AKFI Constitution and restored them to their original state.

The amendments effectively allowed an office bearer of AKFI to hold a similar post in other national sports federations and gave the opportunity to state bodies to defy the direction of AKFI and violate the Sports Code. The high court passed the direction while disposing of a batch of matters seeking free and fair elections to the governing body of the AKFI as well as to its member state units.

The high court observed that once a district or state body becomes part of the AKFI, it is entitled to several benefits and facilities. The high court referred to a 2022 division bench judgment of the high court which said that the Sports Code must be made applicable to every constituent of every national sports federation. “Only its players will have an opportunity to participate in district, state and national level events and avail of the facilities that are made available by the AKFI and the government and even have an opportunity to represent India in international level events,” the high court said.

The court went on to recognise that the national sports federations (NSFs) work at the grassroots level to identify and nurture hidden sports talent. “NSFs have to work in close coordination with their state counterparts, ministry, Sports Authority of India, other sports bodies and the Indian Olympic Association. Young sportspersons’ hopes, aspirations and ambitions are solely dependent on NSFs,” the high court observed on the importance of the NSFs.

On the object of the National Sports and Development Code, the high court said its objective is to promote an active lifestyle, child and youth development, social inclusiveness, employment opportunities, peace and development, and above all, a sense of belongingness and national pride. “Steps and initiatives have been taken by the government to promote good governance practices in the management of sports,” the high court remarked.