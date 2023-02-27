Delhi HC directs inspection of detention centre for refugees to check for basic amenities

The Delhi High Court has directed the Foreigner’s Regional Registration Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to jointly inspect a detention centre in a plea moved by the sister of a Rohingya refugee claiming that the centre did not have basic amenities.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was on February 9 hearing the plea of a woman, Sabera Khatoon, who claimed that her sister Shadiya Akhtar is a Rohingya refugee who holds a refugee identity card issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and is currently detained at a Sewa Kendra in the Northwest Delhi suburb of Shahzada Bagh.

Khatoon was aggrieved that her sister did not have proper access to basic amenities such as warm water, bed, blanket, pillow, winter essentials, winter wear, etc. It was also argued that she was not provided proper medical care.

The FRRO submitted that apart from food, all the remaining facilities are provided by DUSIB at the Sewa Kendra run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

After hearing the matter, the high court said, “In the backdrop of the facts narrated, it is directed that two competent officials of Respondent Nos.1 (FRRO) and 2 (Ministry of Home Affairs), as also two officials of the DUSIB shall jointly visit the Sewa Kendra at Shahzada Bagh and put up a report before this Court as to the amenities and other issues which are raised in this writ petition before the next date of hearing”. It was also directed that the photographs of the Sewa Kendra must be submitted before the court.

The high court also scheduled the joint inspection at 3 pm on February 10. “Both counsels to intimate their respective officials regarding the directions for the inspection issued today,” the court said. It also called for any medical records of Shadiya Akhtar if available and directed that the same be submitted before the court.