Delhi HC directs ‘expeditious’ transfer of Batla House attack accused to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment

The Delhi High Court Monday directed state authorities to transfer Shahzad Ahmed, who is serving a life sentence for the 2008 Batla House attacks, from GTB Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment of acute necrotising pancreatitis.

A vacation bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Sharma was hearing Ahmed’s application seeking directions to state authorities that he be transferred from GTB Hospital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, or Safdarjung Hospital for medical care and treatment.

Ahmed’s counsel Warisha Farasat submitted her client had been admitted to GTB Hospital for the past 18 days. The court was informed Ahmed was also put on the ventilator, however, his condition had not improved but only “deteriorated”. It was also submitted that GTB Hospital does not have a “Super Speciality Department in Gastroenterology”. Ahmed was diagnosed with acute necrotising pancreatitis, the court was informed.

The state authorities handed over a report from GTB Hospital indicating that Ahmed is being given the “best possible treatment”. It was submitted that his recovery is likely to be “gradual as his overall prognosis is guarded”. Farasat, however, insisted her client had not been provided with the necessary medical assistance and necessary nutrition.

The high court observed that although Ahmed’s allegations are “based on mere apprehensions”, it was apparent that he had “little faith in the hospital”.

At this point, the state authorities submitted they had no objection to transferring Ahmed from GTB Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

Allowing the application, the high court said, “The respondent is directed to take the necessary steps for transferring the accused from GTB Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital as expeditiously as possible”.

Ahmed is one of the alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives involved in the September 13, 2008, blasts who was traced and arrested in Lucknow in 2010. He is also among the 13 suspected terrorists facing trial in the 2008 serial blasts case.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court on July 30, 2013, for his role in the September 19, 2008, encounter at the Batla House flat in Jamia Nagar, which led to the death of Special Cell inspector M C Sharma. Ahmed has challenged the trial court’s decision before the high court which held him guilty on charges of murder, attempting to cause death and various other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.