Delhi HC directs DU to build campus in Najafgarh ‘as early as possible’

Delhi University could soon have a campus in South West Delhi’s Najafgarh, land for which was allotted in 1989, with the Delhi High Court directing the varsity and its Vice-Chancellor to build the college “as early as possible”, depending on “availability of budget”.

“We are not going to change the priority of Delhi University nor of the V-C of Delhi University. Every government institution has its own priorities and looking to their budgetary provisions, construction work are to be carried out,” said a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar. The bench also referred to its July 16 order, in which it was recorded that the university will carry out the construction as early as possible.

It directed the Centre and the National Highways Authority of India to make the approach road once construction of the college begins. “There cannot be any existence of the approach road to the college without there being any college…,” the bench noted in its order.

A seven-member panel, constituted on the court’s order, will take care of the needs and propriety of construction of the college and the approach road.

The court’s direction came while hearing a PIL filed by the Najafgarh Senior Citizens’ Association, which claimed that youngsters in the area do not have easy access to quality education, due to which they have to travel long distances to DU’s North and South campuses. The association had sought directions to the varsity, Centre and state government to set up colleges and a campus in the area.